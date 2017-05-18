Business

May 18, 2017 6:38 AM

Vermont lawmakers back to work, but face veto threat

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Legislature is returning to work, hoping to wrap up their duties for the year so they can adjourn, but it's unclear if their work for the year will be finished.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is still insisting that lawmakers enact a new health insurance plan for the state's teachers that he says will save the state's property taxpayers $26 million a year.

He's threatened a veto if the Legislature does not pass legislation that achieves his goal.

On Wednesday, Democratic leaders of the House and Senate said their efforts to reach an agreement with the governor were at a standstill. Legislators meet again Thursday.

Scott's proposal would create a statewide contract for teacher health benefits. Democrats feel that plan would undermine collective bargaining.

