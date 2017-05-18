Police investigate damage to historic Indiana covered bridge

Western Indiana police say a historic covered bridge was damaged when a large vehicle drove onto the 156-year-old span.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says deputies responding to a complaint Monday found that some of the Jackson Covered Bridge's support beams had been damaged.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qww97f ) one support beam was found on the ground near the span, which was built in 1861 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Police say it's believed that a semi-trailer caused the damage when it drove partially across the bridge. Deputies were looking for a dark blue semi-truck with damage to the upper portion of its cab.
The wooden bridge carries traffic over Sugar Creek near the town of Bloomingdale, about 60 miles west of Indianapolis.
