Huntington tea room offers multi-course lunches

Featuring an antiques store, a local art gallery and custom framing, Uniquely Huntington in downtown Huntington is also home to the city's only tea room, Crumpets and Tea.
Owner Karen Shook established Crumpets and Tea at Heritage Station in 2010 before moving to its current location in 2011. In addition to offering lunch Wednesday through Saturday, the tea room also hosts baby showers, birthday parties, book clubs and other special events.
"We started the tea room business up in New York," Shook said. "We brought some of the teacups and chairs and set them up here." The eatery celebrated its fifth anniversary at the Uniquely Huntington location in November.
Crumpets and Tea offers a full lunch for $11. This includes a salad, soup of the day, a choice of entree, dessert and, of course, tea or other beverage. Every week there is a different choice of quiche and a "comfort food" entree. Other entrees include a chicken salad sandwich, a panini (ham or turkey), a quesadilla or a chef salad.
"We have two quiches this week. We had a broccoli and tomato and an asparagus and roasted red pepper," Shook said. "We change the quiche every week, the comfort food every week and the soup every week. This week we had chicken vegetable soup. Everything is made here and it is made fresh."
Traditional tea blends like Earl Grey are available alongside herbal teas and fruit teas.
"My favorite is the Double Bergamot Earl Gray Tea," she said. "Bergamot is a kind of orange that they grow in Italy. They use it to infuse the flavor into the tea."
Later this summer, Crumpets and Tea will offer a British-style formal high tea. The Queen's Tea is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and will feature live music in addition to the high tea menu. The event will be reservation-only. Cost is $20 per guest.
Crumpets and Tea is at 926 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington. It is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cash and Visa or MasterCard are accepted. Special events should be reserved several weeks in advance. For more information, call 304-522-1112. For upcoming events and specials, visit the tea room on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CrumpetsTeaWV/.
Comments