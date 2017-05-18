In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, photo provided by Harry McCracken, shows a fire inside a concession at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities say several people were injured after a fire broke out during Google's I/O developer conference in Northern California.
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, photo provided by Harry McCracken, shows a fire inside a concession at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities say several people were injured after a fire broke out during Google's I/O developer conference in Northern California. Harry McCracken via AP)
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, photo provided by Harry McCracken, shows a fire inside a concession at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities say several people were injured after a fire broke out during Google's I/O developer conference in Northern California. Harry McCracken via AP)

Business

May 18, 2017 10:24 PM

3 injured after fire breaks out at Google conference

The Associated Press
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.

Authorities say three people were injured after a kitchen fire broke out during Google's I/O developer conference at a California venue that normally hosts concerts.

It happened Thursday at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Mountain View Fire Department spokesman Lynn Brown says three people were taken to a hospital and one had life-threatening injuries.

Google said in a statement that the small fire broke out in a kitchen at the venue and no conference attendees were hurt.

The company says the three people who were injured were event staff members and are receiving treatment.

Brown says a flash fire broke out when workers were trying to light a deep-fat fryer. The kitchen's sprinklers put out the blaze.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos