U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz and his wife Julie speak with reporters at their home Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Alpine, Utah. Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that he will resign from Congress next month, a move that calls into question the future of the House Oversight Committee's investigation he promised to lead about President Donald Trump's firing of the FBI director and his presidential campaign's ties with Russia. Rick Bowmer AP Photo
Business

May 19, 2017 12:20 AM

Chaffetz resignation latest twist in GOP oversight of Trump

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
ALPINE, Utah

As Chairman of the House Governmental Oversight Committee, Rep. Jason Chaffetz was a determined investigator of the Obama administration and of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

But once Donald Trump took office, he became somewhat more muted.

This week reports emerged that former FBI director James Comey had taken notes after Trump privately asked him to end a probe into his former National Security Adviser before firing Comey.

Chaffetz immediately tweeted that he wanted to see the memo when news broke Tuesday. His committee subpoenaed FBI records Wednesday, sparking speculation of a showdown with the White House.

On Thursday, Chaffetz announced he was leaving Congress, effective June 30, a move the Utah Republican said he'd make sometime during this term.

