May 19, 2017 12:32 AM

Paper mill closing, 165 losing jobs

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A newsprint manufacturing plant in Hanover County is closing, leading to job losses for 165 employees.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rwQnuG) the Bear Island newsprint manufacturing mill is closing indefinitely.

White Birch Paper Co., the parent company, said it will supply its Virginia customers from three paper mills in Canada.

The mill opened in 1979 and expanded in 1994 to add a newspaper recycling plant. The plant's final day of operations will be announced shortly, the company said. Employees will be given severance payments and job placement services.

