Experts question North Korea role in WannaCry cyberattack

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, employees watch electronic boards to monitor possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. A couple of things about the WannaCry cyberattack are now pretty certain. It was the biggest in history and it’s a scary preview of things to come _ we’re all going to have to get used to hearing the word “ransomware.” But one thing is a lot less clear: whether North Korea had anything to do with it. Yonhap via AP, File Yun Dong-jin