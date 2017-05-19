Business

May 19, 2017 3:26 AM

Philadelphia Council drafts tax debt deferral plan

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's City Council is drafting a plan that could defer property tax debt for homeowners at risk of foreclosure.

Council President Darrell Clarke introduced the tax foreclosure diversion program on Thursday.

Clarke tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2qZcwWC ) the city has grown too aggressive in foreclosing. His office says the city sent about 4,500 notices in 2012 and about 12,400 in 2014.

A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney says the administration would review the plan. Mike Dunn says the city offers payment plans for overdue taxes starting at $25 per month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos