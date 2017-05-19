Philadelphia Council drafts tax debt deferral plan

Philadelphia's City Council is drafting a plan that could defer property tax debt for homeowners at risk of foreclosure.
Council President Darrell Clarke introduced the tax foreclosure diversion program on Thursday.
Clarke tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2qZcwWC ) the city has grown too aggressive in foreclosing. His office says the city sent about 4,500 notices in 2012 and about 12,400 in 2014.
A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney says the administration would review the plan. Mike Dunn says the city offers payment plans for overdue taxes starting at $25 per month.
