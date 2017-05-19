Business

May 19, 2017 12:57 PM

Vermont gov says he's sure there will be a budget by July 1

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he's sure the state will have a budget by July 1, even though he plans to veto the one offered by lawmakers because they didn't pass a plan on teacher health care.

Scott, a Republican, made the comments Friday, hours after the Democratically controlled Legislature passed a budget and adjourned for the year without reaching an agreement on teacher health care.

Both Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said Friday they felt they were nearing an agreement with the Republican governor during Thursday's negotiations over the health care when the governor wouldn't compromise. Scott said he's going to keep negotiating.

Democrats say the governor's promised $26 million in savings are not guaranteed and they can provide the savings without disrupting local collective bargaining.

