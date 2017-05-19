Ford to invest $350 million in Michigan plant

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2007 file photo, assembly technician Dwayne Cooper, right, and Sheryl Chandler blow out water from a transmission after a leak test at Livonia Transmission Plant in Livonia, Mich. On Friday, May 19, 2017, Ford Motor Co. said it would invest $350 million into the suburban Detroit plant where a new transmission will be added to expand its fuel-efficient powertrains lineup. Carlos Osorio AP Photo