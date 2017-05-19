Business

May 19, 2017 11:08 AM

Missouri-Kansas City to cut about 30 jobs to save money

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

University of Missouri-Kansas City officials say the school plans to cut about 30 jobs as part of efforts to reduce the campus budget.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said last month the system's four campuses must impose 8 to 12 percent budget reductions for fiscal year 2018 to prepare for an expected drop in state aid.

Missouri-Kansas City announced the layoffs Thursday but added no details about which jobs will be eliminated.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2q4gB6Y ) the university said in a statement earlier this month that the only positions considered for hiring would be those that "mission-critical" and 100 percent funded by grants or external funds.

The four system campuses will turn in budget strategies Choi next month.

