Lane closures set for Interstate 40 to make bridge repairs

Lane closures have been scheduled for a portion of Interstate 40 in southeastern North Carolina to allow workers to make repairs to a bridge deck.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says lane closures will begin on Monday near mile marker 414 to allow a work crew to repair the concrete deck of the eastbound lanes of the bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River.
NCDOT says the lanes will close from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday while work is completed. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.
There will be no detour, and NCDOT says travelers should expect delays.
Crews will also inspect the bridge while the lanes are closed. The Federal Highway Administration requires bridges to be inspected every two years.
