Veteran negotiators optimistic about Trump's Mideast bid

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011 file photo, former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni attends a news conference at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. The veteran Israeli and Palestinian negotiator says she is optimistic about President Donald Trump's latest Mideast bid. Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni spoke in separate interviews on the sidelines of a regional World Economic Forum meeting Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo