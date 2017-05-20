Business

May 20, 2017 6:36 AM

Capitol Watch: Protecting air and water, farm workers rally

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

In New York state government news, farm workers rally for the right to unionize and environmental advocates push to make clean air and water a state constitutional right.

State law currently prohibits farm workers from being able to organize, which agricultural laborers say leads to harsh conditions and poor treatment.

Workers are planning a rally Tuesday in Albany to urge lawmakers to repeal the law.

Agricultural groups oppose the move, saying allowing farm laborers to unionize could lead to strikes that jeopardize food supplies.

Meanwhile, Environmental Advocates of New York on Wednesday will highlight a push to change the state constitution to establish a right to clean air and water.

The group cites recent drinking water contamination and ongoing air quality concerns in arguing that stronger protections are needed.

