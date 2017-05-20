Critical Turkish newspaper publishes blank issue in protest

A Turkish man examines a copy of the opposition Sozcu newspaper, a staunch supporter of the legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a vocal critic of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 20, 2017. A Turkish opposition paper has published its Saturday edition left blank in protest of detentions. Nationalist Sozcu newspaper titled its publication “May 19 Press Freedom Special Edition.” It carried empty columns with writers’ names and also left the weather blank. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo