A Turkish man examines a copy of the opposition Sozcu newspaper, a staunch supporter of the legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a vocal critic of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 20, 2017. A Turkish opposition paper has published its Saturday edition left blank in protest of detentions. Nationalist Sozcu newspaper titled its publication “May 19 Press Freedom Special Edition.” It carried empty columns with writers’ names and also left the weather blank. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo

May 20, 2017 10:57 AM

Critical Turkish newspaper publishes blank issue in protest

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A Turkish opposition paper has published a "May 19 Press Freedom Special Edition," left blank to protest the detentions of some staff members. Saturday's edition of the Sozcu newspaper carried empty columns with writers' names and also left the weather section blank.

It was a response to Friday's detentions of Mediha Olgun, the editor of Sozcu's website, and reporter Gokmen Ulu. Detention warrants were also issued for owner Burak Akbay and head of finance Yonca Kaleli.

They are accused of committing crimes on behalf of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government blames Gulen for last summer's failed coup attempt — an allegation Gulen denies.

Sozcu is a staunch supporter of the secular legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a sharp critic of Turkey's president and government.

