Business

May 20, 2017 9:36 AM

Economists: Budget uncertainty causing DC hiring slowdown

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Economists say uncertainty surrounding the federal budget process is likely partially to blame for a slowdown in hiring in the Washington metropolitan area.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2r3ySGj ) that the metropolitan area added 38,000 jobs in the one-year period that ended in April. That's the smallest growth it has seen since employers had to halt hiring in 2014 due to automatic budget cuts known as sequestration.

Economists say businesses are likely waiting to see what happens with the budget process before approving new hires. They say the slowdown could also be caused in part to President Donald Trump's plans to shrink the federal workforce.

Stephen Fuller, an economist with George Mason University, says he can't point to anything out of the ordinary "other than the change in the political environment."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos