Phelps says he has no plans to return to competition

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, smile during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Phelps all but slammed the door on another return after leaving it ever-so slightly ajar in an interview with the Associated Press last month. "I'm happy," he said. "I think four years ago, I wasn't. I think being able to come back and being able to finish how I did and being able to get back to where I wanted to get to _ for me, at this point in my life and in my career, that's all I can ask for. Right?" he said. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo