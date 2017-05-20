Business

18th Century artifacts found on Virginia construction site

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Officials uncovered thousands of artifacts dating back to the 18th century while preparing for a construction project in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a video posted this week that roughly 20,000 items nearly 300 years old were found during preparation for the Interstate 64/Interstate 264 interchange project.

The items include pipes, pots, buttons and bowls. Part of one broken punchbowl says: "Success to all English privateers."

Local news media outlets report that a team from the College of William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research Center worked for months at the site.

Transportation officials tell media outlets that the items will go back to the land owner, Coastal Virginia Church.

