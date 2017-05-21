Brazilians call for president to resign after graft charges

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a national address from the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Temer is suggesting that an audio that purportedly recorded him supporting hush money for an ex-lawmaker has been doctored. Temer says his administration will petition the Supreme Federal Tribunal to suspend the investigation against him until the audio is verified. Eraldo Peres AP Photo