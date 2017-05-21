Oklahoma crisis offers opportunity for hapless Democrats

No state Democratic party has been more hapless in recent years than Oklahoma's. It holds only a small minority of seats in the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature and has been repeatedly defeated in elections for statewide office.
But the worst budget crisis in recent state history presents an opportunity for a possible Democratic comeback. If negotiations break down and Republicans are forced to make even deeper cuts, the effects could drive more voters to support Democrats in 2018.
The situation has also produced a political role reversal. The GOP wants to ease the cuts with increases in cigarette and fuel taxes, but Democrats are opposed to those tax hikes. The minority party is insisting on restoring Republican-backed cuts to the income tax.
