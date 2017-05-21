Do have a cow at livestock expo, where it's time to pig out

Seminars about how to command oxen are taking place, hundreds of packages of cheese are being distributed and calves are being sorted.
The Northeast Livestock Expo in Windsor, Maine, serves as a showcase for the beef, dairy, pork and poultry industries, and sheep, goats and rabbits are also all on hand. There are also a number of science and agriculture activities.
One of the events included Brown Swiss cattle, one of which had a skeleton painted on its coat. A veterinarian gave a talk for children about the bones of the animal.
The three-day was wrapping up Sunday afternoon in Windsor, Maine.
