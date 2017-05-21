Business

May 21, 2017 11:21 AM

Heavy rain has corn farmers what will become of their crops

The Associated Press
CARBONDALE, Ill.

Heavy rainfall across much of Illinois late last month has left many corn farmers wondering what will become of their crops.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2rGKWJJ ) reports that most of the corn has been planted around the state but there is a concern that the flooding of some fields caused by more than a foot of rain — particularly in Southern Illinois — will force them to replant their fields.

Monsanto agronomist Jared Webb says he's heard that a quarter of the corn fields that have already been planted will have to be replanted. He says that about 20 percent of the beans have been planted and some of them may have to be replanted, too.

