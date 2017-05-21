Business

May 21, 2017 7:30 PM

Villages to get multimillion-dollar payments from mine owner

The Associated Press
NOME, Alaska

Eleven villages in Alaska's northwest arctic borough will soon get yearly multimillion-dollar payments from the operator of a mine in the region in lieu of the company paying taxes.

KNOM radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rHxGEX ) that the money will come from Teck Alaska, the operator of Red Dog Mine, where zinc and lead are gathered.

KNOM reports that this year, $11 million in profits from Red Dog Mine will be put into a Village Improvement Fund, as well as between $4 million and 8 million annually for the next nine years.

Northwest Arctic Borough Chief of Staff Patrick Savok tells the radio station that assures that each community will have a say in how the money will be used.

Savok says: "The two main stipulations of the agreement, after establishing this Village Improvement Fund, are targeted at critical infrastructure and programs for the eleven villages."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos