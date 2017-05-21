Business

May 21, 2017 11:06 PM

"Bravest" FDNY semi-pro footballers use chicken as mascot

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A semi-pro football team made up of New York City firefighters has an interesting choice for a team mascot — a chicken named Pudgie they found in Chicago.

Last month, members of the FDNY Bravest rescued the malnourished chicken who was wandering near a Chicago-area slaughterhouse. The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2qFYZSm ) Pudgie is named in memory of team founder Lt. Robert "Pudgie" Walsh, who died in September 2016.

Firefighter Jarrett Howe says someone just shouted "It's Pudgie," and the team went along with the new name.

Between games and practice at a Queens-area high school, Pudgie is shared by the team and lives at various firehouses all around the city.

