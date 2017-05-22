Business

May 22, 2017 12:44 AM

More than 1,600 Virginia supermarket employees losing jobs

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

More than 1,600 supermarket employees in Virginia are set to lose their jobs this summer as Martin's Food Markets stores are set to close.

The layoffs are in addition to 1,100 lost jobs when other Martin's stores closed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2q4EA5N ) that officials at Martin's announced last week that eight stores in the Richmond area and one store in Williamsburg will close in July and August.

Publix Super Markets is buying 10 Martin's stores and plans to renovate them before reopening them. Publix said it plans to open its first stores in the area this summer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos