US ambassador assures Syrian refugees more help is coming

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, background center, looks on as a bandaged Syrian refugee has his iris scanned at a supermarket, Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Zaatari Refugee Camp, Jordan. Haley said the Trump administration wants to step up help for the millions of displaced Syrians. Yet Haley's message is at odds with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, his planned budget cuts and his hardline position on admitting refugees. Raad Adayleh, Pool AP Photo