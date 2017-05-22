Business

May 22, 2017 3:41 AM

Minnesota lawmakers enter final day to wrap up budget

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota lawmakers are down to their last day to wrap up several major budget bills to avoid needing extra time to finish the work of the legislative session.

The House and Senate reached deals late Sunday on water buffers to pass an environment bill, and agreed on funding for colleges and universities over objections from minority Democrats that the University of Minnesota wasn't getting enough money.

But most of a two-year, more than $45 billion budget isn't done. The deadline to adjourn is midnight Monday.

Majority Republicans were pushing for a smaller budget with more than $1 billion in tax breaks. Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton favored something closer to $46 billion, with money for a prized preschool program.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos