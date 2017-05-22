Business

May 22, 2017 6:43 AM

Supreme Court rejects businesses' challenge to Michigan tax

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is rejecting challenges by IBM, Goodyear and other businesses seeking more than $1 billion in tax refunds from Michigan.

The justices on Monday turned away the companies' appeal of state court rulings that upheld changes the state made to the way business taxes are assessed. The companies said they were being treated unfairly because the state retroactively changed its tax laws.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a measure into law in 2014 that affected business taxes back to 2008. The law was upheld by a Michigan appeals court.

