Walker issues budget veto threat among talk of tax hikes

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state budget address at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Walker is continuing to put pressure on fellow Republicans in the Legislature not to raise taxes. Walker on Friday, May 19 promised to veto the entire budget if it results in a net property tax increase to homeowners. And on Monday he fired off a series of tweets defending his budget as the GOP-controlled Legislature continues working on making changes to it. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File John Hart