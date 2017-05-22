Kansas struggles for budget fix on anniversary of tax cuts

Kansas legislators marked the fifth anniversary of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's tax-cutting experiment Monday by wrestling with proposals to undo much of the policy in order to fix the state budget and provide more money for public schools.
Despite the state's ongoing budget woes and a court mandate to boost education funding, conservative Republican lawmakers outlined a new plan to that could keep Brownback's biggest political legacy — past income tax cuts — intact for another year. They argued that Kansas can fix its budget problems by restraining spending.
House and Senate negotiators were resuming talks on tax proposals with the goal of fashioning a plan for either chamber to consider quickly.
But more than two-dozen conservatives had a Statehouse news conference to counter weeks of discussions about rolling back past income tax cuts to raise $1 billion or more over the next two years. Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that its aid to public schools is inadequate.
"The approaches so far have all been spend more, raise more taxes," said Republican Sen. Ty Masterson, of Andover, who outlined conservatives' plan. "It's like some sort of weird contest of who can raise taxes higher."
The conservatives' plan would require the state to divert money from highway projects and keep most of its spending at its current levels. It also wouldn't provide any extra dollars for public schools, though Masterson said that issue could then be tackled separately.
And, though the plan would balance the budget through June 2018, the state would face projected budget shortfalls in the following 12 months using the state's current revenue forecast.
Brownback signed legislation enacting the first and biggest round of personal income tax cuts on May 22, 2012, promising a "shot of adrenaline" to the economy. Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since, and the problems persisted with later slumps in agriculture and energy production.
Voters turned on Brownback and his legislative allies last year, ousting two dozen conservatives from the Legislature to give Democrats and GOP moderates more power. Masterson lost his job as chairman of the Senate budget committee.
Yet conservatives retained enough clout to prevent Democrats and moderate Republicans from passing income tax increases with the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a potential veto. Republicans have shifted back and forth between working on such a revenue-raising plan and one Brownback might sign.
The Legislature's annual session was supposed to last 100 days, but the final scheduled day is Wednesday, creating urgency for lawmakers to move.
House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson, a moderate Assaria Republican, told reporters he's open to a wide range of revenue-raising ideas, including higher tobacco and motor fuels taxes and even a one-year plan like Masterson is proposing.
"It's time for us to come together and make a decision," Johnson said.
