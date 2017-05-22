The Latest: 2-year wage freeze discussed for state workers

The Latest on the state budget and union concessions (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
A proposed agreement between the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state employee union leaders offers a promise of no layoffs for at least four years in exchange for concessions including a two-year wage freeze and higher insurance premiums and pension contributions.
Union officials may decide Tuesday whether to present the draft proposal to rank-and-file members for consideration.
A copy of a three-page summary of the agreement was obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
Malloy, a Democrat, has been seeking $700 million in labor savings in the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and an additional $870 million in the second year of the two-year budget.
The summary did not include savings estimates.
12:22 a.m.
A union that represents 7,000 state workers is stepping up its opposition to looming state budget cuts and layoffs with a new television ad.
The Service Employees International Union local 1199 began airing the spot Monday.
It's the latest in a series of ads attempting to persuade the governor and state lawmakers to consider alternatives such as higher taxes on the wealthy.
It features children saying they want to balance the state budget by cutting middle-class state workers and services for the disabled when they grow up. The union is insinuating that's what Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state legislators are considering as they try to craft a new, two-year agreement.
The ad comes as Malloy tries to reach a $700 million labor concession deal with state employee unions.
