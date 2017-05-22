Proposed Wyoming coal mine subject of regulatory hearing

A state regulatory council is holding hearings this week on whether to approve what would be Wyoming's first major new coal mine in decades.
Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco wants to open the Brook Mine north of Sheridan in northern Wyoming.
But the proposed mine on the banks of the Tongue River is contested by a handful of local landowners and another coal company, Big Horn Coal, which operated in the region until the mid-1980s.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2q9U5Kz) that the Wyoming Environmental Quality Council has set aside the whole week for the hearing, which began Monday in Sheridan.
