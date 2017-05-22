Business

May 22, 2017 9:54 AM

Panthers make several adjustments in their scouting staff

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Panthers have made several changes within their scouting staff, including naming Mark Koncz the new director of player personnel. Koncz had previously worked as the team's director of pro scouting.

Jeff Morrow was promoted to director of college scouting and Matt Allen is the new director of pro personnel.

Don Gregory, who has previously worked as the director of player personnel and director of college scouting, will now serve as a senior executive scout overseeing pro and college.

Jonathan Fields was named a pro scouting assistant and Eli Montague has joined the team as an area scout.

The moves come after assistant general manager Brandon Beane left earlier this month to become the general manager of the Buffalo Bills. The team has not filled Beane's position.

