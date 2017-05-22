Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies after bicycle crash

FILE - In this Friday, June 14, 2013 file photo, Nicky Hayden, of the U.S sits in his garage at the Montmelo racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle Hayden was 35. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo