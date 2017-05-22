FILE - In this Friday, June 14, 2013 file photo, Nicky Hayden, of the U.S sits in his garage at the Montmelo racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle Hayden was 35.
FILE - In this Friday, June 14, 2013 file photo, Nicky Hayden, of the U.S sits in his garage at the Montmelo racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle Hayden was 35. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, June 14, 2013 file photo, Nicky Hayden, of the U.S sits in his garage at the Montmelo racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle Hayden was 35. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo

Business

May 22, 2017 10:09 AM

Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies after bicycle crash

The Associated Press
CESENA, Italy

American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden died, the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced on Monday, five days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle. Hayden was 35.

Last week, the hospital announced Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

"The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day," the hospital statement said.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast on Wednesday.

The black Peugeot car that hit Hayden had its front windshield smashed. Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and questioned the 30-year-old driver of the Peugeot.

Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi.

In a MotoGP career spanning 2003-16 with Honda and Ducati, Hayden posted three victories and 28 podium finishes in 218 races.

After switching to the World Superbike championship last year, Hayden finished fifth in the 2016 standings.

Hayden was 13th in Superbike this season, riding for the Red Bull Honda team.

Hayden was born in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Several family members had flown in from the United States, including Hayden's mother and brother.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos