Business

May 22, 2017 2:16 PM

Carrier announces timeline for eliminating Indianapolis jobs

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory — work that will be outsourced to Mexico.

Company officials said in a letter released Monday that 338 jobs would be cut by July 20. Another 290 will be out of work by Dec. 22.

United Steelworkers Local 1999 Vice President Robert James says it's "cold" to put people out of work just days before Christmas.

President Donald Trump made the plight of 1,400 Carrier workers a major campaign theme. Under pressure from Trump, Carrier announced last November that it would keep some operations in Indianapolis, sparing about 800 workers.

The company is also closing a sister plant in Huntington.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos