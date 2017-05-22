Business

May 22, 2017 2:35 PM

Pipeline planned at big Colorado well site, not noisy trucks

The Associated Press
DENVER

A company building a huge oil well site in a Colorado city says a pipeline will be in place to ship the oil before production starts, relieving nearby residents who feared noisy trucks would haul away the petroleum around the clock.

Extraction Oil and Gas said Monday it always planned to build a pipeline at the 22-well Triple Creek project in Greeley, and the plans are now complete. Neighbors dispute that, saying Extraction first promised a pipeline but later backed off, citing costs.

The Triple Creek project prompted the neighbors to sue the state, alleging regulators didn't do enough to protect them.

Neighbor Lowell Lewis says the lawsuit will go ahead. He says the company's announcement doesn't change residents' belief that the state didn't protect them as the law requires.

