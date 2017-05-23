Business

May 23, 2017 12:43 AM

West Virginia health centers get $8.5M in federal funding

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say federal authorities are awarding $8.5 million to health centers in Huntington and Baker to support medical, dental, mental health and drug services.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the Department of Health and Human Services will provide almost $7.2 million to Valley Health Systems in Huntington and nearly $1.4 million to E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker.

They say the funding will help enable the clinics to keep providing a broad range of care.

