KPMG breaks ground on Florida training facility

The tax and advisory firm KPMG has broken ground on a $400 million learning facility in Florida.
The groundbreaking ceremony in the Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood took place Monday.
The facility will have 800,000 square feet (74321.81 sq. meters) of space for meetings, classrooms, residential and dining facilities on a 55-acre campus. The company says the campus will be used for training employees and engaging clients.
The new building is expected to create 80 new KPMG jobs. Construction on the campus will be finished by 2019.
