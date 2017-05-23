Business

May 23, 2017 12:50 AM

KPMG breaks ground on Florida training facility

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The tax and advisory firm KPMG has broken ground on a $400 million learning facility in Florida.

The groundbreaking ceremony in the Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood took place Monday.

The facility will have 800,000 square feet (74321.81 sq. meters) of space for meetings, classrooms, residential and dining facilities on a 55-acre campus. The company says the campus will be used for training employees and engaging clients.

The new building is expected to create 80 new KPMG jobs. Construction on the campus will be finished by 2019.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos