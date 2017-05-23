FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Rutledge was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press.
May 23, 2017 6:42 AM

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

The Associated Press

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

Change from last year: Up 499 percent

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

Change: Up 22 percent

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

Change: Down 6 percent

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

Change: Up 15 percent

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

Change: Up 358 percent

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

Change: Down 9 percent

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

Change: Up 3 percent

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 percent

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

Change: Down 40 percent

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million

Change: Up 36 percent

