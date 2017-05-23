Business

May 23, 2017 7:05 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was .20 cent higher at $4.3440 a bushel; July corn was down .60 cent at $3.7420 a bushel; July oats was down .20 cent at $2.4640 a bushel while July soybeans gained .60 cent to $9.5720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.24 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.4470 pound; June lean hogs lost .08 cent to $.7928 a pound.

