Fire crews work the scene of a large fire involving a big rig Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in the area of Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif. The Merced Sun-Star via AP Andrew Kuhn
May 24, 2017 3:02 AM

Fiery tanker-truck blast on California highway kills driver

The Associated Press
ATWATER, Calif.

The driver of a tanker truck is dead after a series of fiery explosions on a California highway, when his truck burst into flames as it was delivering gasoline.

California Fire division chief Mark Lawson told the Modesto Bee that the truck was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline (34,000 liters) when it caught fire Tuesday morning along Highway 99 at the city of Atwater in the central part of the state.

Witnesses describe waves of fire rolling down the highway, and explosions sending people running from roadside fast-food restaurants.

The California Highway Patrol says the body of the truck driver was found later. His name was not released.

Lawson says authorities fear spilled fuel may also make its way into drinking water.

