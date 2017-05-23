This photo released by the Bahia Mineral Cooperative shows a 4.3-foot tall emerald weighing more than 600 pounds in Bahia, Brazil, Monday, May 22, 2017. Paulo Santana of Brazil's National Mineral Production Department said the emerald was found about 20 days ago by miners of the Bahia Mineral Cooperative, but would not estimate the value of the emerald. It was sold to a mine owner in the region.
Business

May 23, 2017 5:32 PM

Emerald weighing more than 600 pounds found in Brazil

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

Miners have found a 4.3-foot (1.3-meter) tall emerald weighing more than 600 pounds (272 kilograms) in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia.

Paulo Santana of Brazil's National Mineral Production Department said the emerald was found about 20 days ago by miners of the Bahia Mineral Cooperative.

He would not estimate the emerald's value. It was sold to a mine owner in the region.

The buyer's lawyer, Marcio Jandir, said by telephone his client wants to exhibit the emerald in museums and libraries.

Jandir did not reveal the buyer's name.

Santana said it was the second large emerald found in the region. The first one was 44 pounds heavier and was valued at more than $300 million when it was unearthed in 2001.

  Comments  

