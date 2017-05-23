Business

May 23, 2017 7:07 PM

Some mistake nuke plant drill for real emergency

The Associated Press
LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TOWNSHIP, N.J.

An emergency drill at a nuclear power plant in New Jersey has been mistaken by some people for a real emergency.

A spokesman for Public Service Enterprise Group says a multi-hour drill Tuesday night at Hope Creek nuclear plant in Salem County was a regularly scheduled event, but some thought it was an actual disaster. Joe Delmar says there's no emergency and that PSEG is working with the New Jersey the Office of Emergency Management to let area residents know.

Some people have gone on social media or contacted authorities to ask about it.

