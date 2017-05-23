Business

May 23, 2017

Pomona woman charged with smuggling tech to China

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A Los Angeles County woman has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling space and military technology to her native China.

Authorities say 32-year-old Si Chen, of Pomona, also known as Cathy Chen, was arrested Tuesday. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Federal prosecutors allege that from 2013 to 2015, Chen bought and exported components commonly used in military communications jammers and for space communications.

Chen was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on charges of violating an act that restricts the export of certain goods from the U.S. She's also charged with conspiracy, money laundering, making false statements on an immigration application and using a false passport.

If convicted of 14 counts, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

