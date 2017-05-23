Business

May 23, 2017 8:40 PM

Moody's cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Credit rating agency Moody's has cut its credit rating for China, citing slowing economic growth and rising debt that it says will erode the country's financial strength.

Moody's said Wednesday that it is downgrading its long-term rating for China one notch to A1 from Aa3.

The agency warned that China's economy-wide debt is expected to rise further over the coming years while the government's direct debt burden rises to 45 percent of the economy by 2020 from about 40 percent in 2018.

Moody's said Beijing's economic reform program won't suffice to offset the rising leverage, given the authorities' tendency to use debt-fueled stimulus to spur growth.

However, the agency changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying risks are now balanced and growth will likely remain relatively strong.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos