May 24, 2017 4:15 AM

Google Fiber starts serving customers in north Alabama

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Google Fiber has started its operations in a northern Alabama city after announcing the high-speed internet, telephone and television service expansion a little more than a year ago.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qVkOMj ) company representatives announced the start of its Huntsville service on Tuesday, during a news conference attended by Mayor Tommy Battle, Google Fiber CEO Greg McCray and Huntsville Utilities leadership. North Huntsville is the first area to get the service, and a pop-up shop also opened Tuesday.

Huntsville Utilities acting CEO Tony Owens says north Huntsville is one of the smaller service areas with around 14,000 residents, and has mostly overhead utility lines, so the service can be built out faster and tested.

The timeline for expansion into the rest of the city has yet to be announced.

