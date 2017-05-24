Minnesota lawmakers to try again to finish special session

Senator Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids) yawns early in the morning as the Senate neared its special session adjournment deadline with major bills unresolved on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Legislature blew past a self-imposed 7 a.m. Wednesday deadline to finish work on a $46 billion budget. The House had several major votes remaining, and the Senate hadn’t taken any votes overnight as hope evaporated for a tidy wrapup to the five-month session.