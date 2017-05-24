A third of older Latinos have tapped into retirement savings

In this photo provided by William Camargo, taken in 2014, Jose Victor Camargo is seen Anaheim, Calif. Suddenly jobless and with small children to support, Jose Victor Camargo without hesitation cashed out a retirement account he had with his former employer. That was more than a decade ago, and the father of three used the money to pay for rent and stay afloat until he found another job. “We are always in need, so I used the money,” he said in Spanish. “We were struggling. We tried to make the money stretch.” Courtesy of William Camargo via AP)