Embattled Brazilian president orders troops to restore order

A demonstrator holds a sign stating Brazil's President Michel Temer, "leave immediately" during an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Temer's attempt to win back confidence and stay in power was undermined Tuesday as one aide was arrested in a fraud scheme, another aide turned over to police a bag full of cash and shouts of "down with Temer" led a Senate commission to suspend work on a package of the president's labor reforms. Eraldo Peres AP Photo