Older jobless Americans: Trump's budget means 'hardship'

In this May 18, 2017, photo, Nathan Singletary, 67, a social worker for 40 years, listens as Employment Specialist Luz Rivera, 68, interviews program participant Luis Quinones, 66, front right, at the AARP Foundation in Harrisburg, Pa. Singletary is beyond the traditional retirement age, but he’s only just beginning a new career - helping other low-income, unemployed Americans over age 55 find jobs. Singletary got his job through the half-century-old Senior Community Service Employee Program, a training and placement program underwritten by taxpayers aimed at putting older Americans back into the workforce. Laurie Kellman AP Photo